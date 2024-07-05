Q3 2025 Earnings Forecast for Pembina Pipeline Co. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 2nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PPL. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$54.67.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$51.36 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$38.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$50.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$47.85.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.50 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 20.39%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.75%.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 21,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.66, for a total transaction of C$1,098,764.74. In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total transaction of C$259,429.48. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 21,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.66, for a total value of C$1,098,764.74. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,037 shares of company stock worth $2,822,669. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

