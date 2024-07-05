Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Lifted by Atb Cap Markets

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 2nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 0.5 %

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $37.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.28.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 13.33%.

Institutional Trading of Pembina Pipeline

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 303.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.501 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

