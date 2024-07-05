Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Issued By Sidoti Csr

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2024

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBIFree Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Pitney Bowes in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 2nd. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Pitney Bowes’ current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Pitney Bowes’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBIGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.00 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock opened at $6.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88, a P/E/G ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.49. Pitney Bowes has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $6.42.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 245,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

About Pitney Bowes

(Get Free Report)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI)

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.