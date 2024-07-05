Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Issued By Sidoti Csr

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Pitney Bowes in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 2nd. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Pitney Bowes’ current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Pitney Bowes’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.00 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock opened at $6.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88, a P/E/G ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.49. Pitney Bowes has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $6.42.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 245,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

