Quinsam Capital Corporation Buys 558,000 Shares of Quinsam Capital Co. (CNSX:QCA) Stock

Quinsam Capital Co. (CNSX:QCA – Get Free Report) insider Quinsam Capital Corporation acquired 558,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$30,690.00.
Quinsam Capital Price Performance
Quinsam Capital Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.09 and a 12 month high of C$1.19.
About Quinsam Capital
