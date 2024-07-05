Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) dropped 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.72 and last traded at $23.95. Approximately 50,646 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 265,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RAPP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Rapport Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Activity

About Rapport Therapeutics

In other Rapport Therapeutics news, Director James Healy acquired 44,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,664.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,666.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

