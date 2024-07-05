Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) dropped 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.72 and last traded at $23.95. Approximately 50,646 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 265,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RAPP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RAPP
Rapport Therapeutics Price Performance
Insider Activity
About Rapport Therapeutics
Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rapport Therapeutics
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Investing in Cooling Technologies: 3 Top Stocks to Beat the Heat
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Rapport Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapport Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.