RBA Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.8% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG stock opened at $163.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $386.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $169.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.22.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PG. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.72.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

