Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Reading International stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. Reading International has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $3.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 93.46% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $45.05 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reading International stock. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Reading International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RDI Free Report ) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,854,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,013 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC owned approximately 8.36% of Reading International worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

