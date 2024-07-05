Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Shares Up 11.3%

Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00). 40,972,613 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 52,172,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

Red Rock Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.06.

Red Rock Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.