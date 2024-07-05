Reece A. Kurtenbach Sells 15,000 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Stock

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach sold 15,000 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $208,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,351,946.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Daktronics stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $622.74 million, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.56. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Daktronics by 831.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Daktronics in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Daktronics in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Daktronics in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. 61.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

