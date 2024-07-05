Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Stock Price Down 12.4%

Shares of Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL – Get Free Report) dropped 12.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.29 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.70 ($0.16). Approximately 6,302,587 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 2,704,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50 ($0.18).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £63.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 23.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Regional REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,846.15%.

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and ARA Europe Private Markets Limited, the Investment Adviser.

