Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Gap Down to $10.21

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday. The stock had previously closed at $10.21, but opened at $8.56. Repay shares last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 9,462,429 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a report on Friday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18. Repay had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 29.49%. The business had revenue of $80.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Repay by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

