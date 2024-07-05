Retirement Guys Formula LLC Reduces Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) by 87.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,063 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at about $15,147,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,602.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after buying an additional 177,245 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth approximately $2,338,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 14.5% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 37,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 19.1% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 33,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

NJAN stock opened at $45.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.47 and a 200 day moving average of $43.28. The company has a market capitalization of $254.78 million, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.35.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

