RH (NYSE:RH) Stock Price Down 2.5%

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $242.95 and last traded at $243.38. 83,520 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 731,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $249.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RH. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $264.00 to $226.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of RH from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of RH to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RH from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.46.

RH Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.69. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 66.68, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.42.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). RH had a negative return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $726.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. RH’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gary G. Friedman bought 34,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $215.00 per share, with a total value of $7,353,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,339,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,941,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman acquired 34,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $215.00 per share, with a total value of $7,353,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,339,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,941,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RH

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Featured Articles

