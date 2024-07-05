RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
RiceBran Technologies Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RIBT opened at $0.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16. RiceBran Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.22% and a negative return on equity of 470.52%.
RiceBran Technologies Company Profile
RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from traditional and ancient small grains. It also produces products utilizing proprietary processes to deliver improved nutrition, ease of use, and extended shelf-life, while addressing consumer demand for all natural, non-GMO, and organic products.
