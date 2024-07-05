Richelieu Hardware (RCH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 11th. Analysts expect Richelieu Hardware to post earnings of C$0.42 per share for the quarter.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$406.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$417.50 million. Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.18%.

Shares of Richelieu Hardware stock opened at C$39.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.21. Richelieu Hardware has a fifty-two week low of C$37.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.27. The firm has a market cap of C$2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.33, for a total transaction of C$236,000.40. In other news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.33, for a total transaction of C$236,000.40. Also, Director Marc Poulin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.33, for a total transaction of C$118,000.20. Company insiders own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RCH shares. National Bankshares set a C$45.50 target price on Richelieu Hardware and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories.

