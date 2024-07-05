RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in RLI were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in RLI by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,082,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,097,000 after acquiring an additional 11,965 shares in the last quarter. Maren Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RLI in the 4th quarter worth $67,149,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in RLI by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,817,000 after acquiring an additional 11,255 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RLI in the 4th quarter worth $52,592,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in RLI by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

RLI Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of RLI stock opened at $137.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.41. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $125.77 and a twelve month high of $149.20.

RLI Increases Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.05 million. RLI had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on RLI. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of RLI from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RLI from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RLI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.75.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

