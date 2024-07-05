Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RHI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas raised Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.71.

Shares of Robert Half stock opened at $63.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.25. Robert Half has a 12 month low of $61.07 and a 12 month high of $88.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.17.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Robert Half had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Robert Half will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $154,714.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 440.0% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

