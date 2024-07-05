Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Trading 5.9% Higher

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00). 17,261,891 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 596% from the average session volume of 2,479,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21 ($0.00).

Rockfire Resources Trading Up 4.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.24. The stock has a market cap of £5.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.51.

Rockfire Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rockfire Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration in Australia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and molybdenum deposits. It holds five exploration permits for minerals in Queensland; and an exploration and exploitation license in Greece.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rockfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.