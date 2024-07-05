Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Position Increased by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $266.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $265.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.75. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.00 and a 12-month high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 48.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,554.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total transaction of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,547.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,554.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.08.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

