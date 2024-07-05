Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Director Acquires C$11,532.66 in Stock

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) Director M. Dallas H. Ross bought 2,055 shares of Rogers Sugar stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,532.66.
Rogers Sugar stock opened at C$5.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.14. Rogers Sugar Inc. has a 52-week low of C$4.96 and a 52-week high of C$5.98. The firm has a market cap of C$716.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.48.
Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.06. Rogers Sugar had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of C$300.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$303.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.5297347 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Rogers Sugar from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Sugar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.60.
Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.
