Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.15

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.15 and last traded at $50.15, with a volume of 431989 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROL shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Rollins Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 56.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.70.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $748.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,625,271.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $566,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,625,271.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,331 shares of company stock worth $949,623 in the last three months. 4.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

