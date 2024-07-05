Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Position Raised by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $756,176,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Roper Technologies by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 896,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,968,000 after buying an additional 280,873 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Roper Technologies by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 366,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,067,000 after buying an additional 220,006 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 858,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,273,000 after buying an additional 211,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.82.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Roper Technologies stock traded down $2.77 on Friday, reaching $557.68. 11,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,754. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $541.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $543.11. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $472.18 and a twelve month high of $569.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

