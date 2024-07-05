Roth Capital Comments on Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIOX)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 2nd. Roth Capital analyst S. Fortune anticipates that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the year. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bioceres Crop Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Bioceres Crop Solutions’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $83.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.80 million. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.28%.

Separately, Roth Mkm began coverage on Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

BIOX stock opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.79 million, a PE ratio of 1,108.00 and a beta of 0.50. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $14.05.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, One Degree Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. 17.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

