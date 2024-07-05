Roy Choi Buys 235,000 Shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE) Stock

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Roy Choi acquired 235,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $298,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,826,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,590,063.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Roy Choi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 27th, Roy Choi acquired 258,010 shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $327,672.70.

Shares of NASDAQ AGAE opened at $1.29 on Friday. Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.71 million, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:AGAE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter. Allied Gaming & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 38.47%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allied Gaming & Entertainment stock. Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Kure Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Gaming & Entertainment

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc provides entertainment and gaming products worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

