Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Air Canada (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$18.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.45% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.18.

Air Canada Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:AC remained flat at C$17.57 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 55,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,429. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,767.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.85. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$16.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.04.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.13 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 3.1906412 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

