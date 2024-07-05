Russel Pillemer Acquires 64,158 Shares of Pengana International Equities Limited (ASX:PIA) Stock

Pengana International Equities Limited (ASX:PIA – Get Free Report) insider Russel Pillemer acquired 64,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.13 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of A$72,562.70 ($48,375.13).

Russel Pillemer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 28th, Russel Pillemer bought 485 shares of Pengana International Equities stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.19 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of A$578.12 ($385.41).

Pengana International Equities Price Performance

Pengana International Equities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 16th were given a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. Pengana International Equities’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

About Pengana International Equities

Pengana International Equities Limited is a closed-ended equity fund launched by Pengana Investment Management Limited. The fund is managed by Harding Loevner LP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

