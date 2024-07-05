S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Sells 2,435 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 4.9% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total transaction of $685,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,753 shares in the company, valued at $101,866,390.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,548 shares of company stock valued at $12,774,204. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $197.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $200.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.86.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

