Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) Trading 0.5% Higher

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.86 and last traded at $15.43. 1,296 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 21,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

Saga Communications Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $96.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.40.

Get Saga Communications alerts:

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.30 million. Saga Communications had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 6.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Saga Communications, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saga Communications Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saga Communications

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 89.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saga Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $10,195,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 123,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 19,650 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saga Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saga Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saga Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $1,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Saga Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saga Communications, Inc, a media company, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, country, classic country, hot/soft/urban adult contemporary, oldies, classic rock, rock, and news/talk.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.