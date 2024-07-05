Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SGMO. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Shares of SGMO stock opened at $0.32 on Thursday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 182.55% and a negative net margin of 1,749.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 20,132,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,493,000 after buying an additional 7,734,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,943,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 192,385 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,033,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 129,811 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 201,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 34,960 shares during the period. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

