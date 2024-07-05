Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Purchased by New Century Financial Group LLC

New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $48.86 on Friday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $55.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

