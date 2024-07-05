Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Short Interest Update

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the May 31st total of 91,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saul Centers

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Saul Centers by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Saul Centers in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.50 price target on the stock.

Saul Centers Price Performance

BFS stock opened at $36.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.11 million, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.47. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $33.56 and a 1 year high of $41.04.

Saul Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.42%.

About Saul Centers

(Get Free Report)

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.