Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,392 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $1,000,292,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,379,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,922,768,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617,971 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 123,063.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 4,347,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344,141 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 79.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,919,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,835,000 after buying an additional 2,182,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,281,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,883,928,000 after buying an additional 1,753,108 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,893 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SLB opened at $47.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.55. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLB. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.59.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

