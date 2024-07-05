Scholastic Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2026 Earnings of ($1.91) Per Share (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Scholastic in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 2nd. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Mccarthy anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.91) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Scholastic’s current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Scholastic’s Q2 2026 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Scholastic Stock Performance

SCHL opened at $34.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.03. Scholastic has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $45.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.57 million, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholastic

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Scholastic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 4,475.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Scholastic

In related news, EVP Iole Lucchese sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $13,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 579,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,410,566.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Scholastic

(Get Free Report)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.