Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $287.69

Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 287.69 ($3.64) and traded as low as GBX 286 ($3.62). Schroder Income Growth shares last traded at GBX 290 ($3.67), with a volume of 164,046 shares.

Schroder Income Growth Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 287.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 274.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £202.61 million, a P/E ratio of 1,260.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Schroder Income Growth alerts:

Schroder Income Growth Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. Schroder Income Growth’s dividend payout ratio is 6,086.96%.

About Schroder Income Growth

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Income Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Income Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.