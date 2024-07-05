Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $537.00

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 537 ($6.79) and last traded at GBX 533.10 ($6.74), with a volume of 2546 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 532 ($6.73).
Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 522.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 497.78. The company has a market cap of £838.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,176.47 and a beta of 0.64.
Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Company Profile
Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the Far Eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.
