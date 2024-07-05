Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $278.50

Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 278.50 ($3.52) and last traded at GBX 278.50 ($3.52), with a volume of 377835 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274.50 ($3.47).

Schroder Oriental Income Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £682.37 million, a PE ratio of 5,610.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 269.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 257.07.

Schroder Oriental Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Schroder Oriental Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24,000.00%.

Schroder Oriental Income Company Profile

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

