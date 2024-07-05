Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Hits New 12-Month High at $65.21

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.21 and last traded at $65.20, with a volume of 66567 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.13.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.36. The stock has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.