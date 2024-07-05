Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Director Melanie Renee Miller Sells 25,000 Shares

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA) Director Melanie Renee Miller sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.90, for a total value of C$472,500.00.

Melanie Renee Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 5th, Melanie Renee Miller sold 20,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.33, for a total transaction of C$326,610.00.

Seabridge Gold Price Performance

Seabridge Gold stock opened at C$19.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.14. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$12.62 and a 12-month high of C$23.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold ( TSE:SEA Get Free Report ) (NYSE:SA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.13). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

