SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,626 Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 248,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 14,378 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:DMO opened at $12.03 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $12.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

