SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,326 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,326 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSCO. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 1,134.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,755,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208,428 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,728,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,881 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 693.3% in the third quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,176,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,766 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,045,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 448,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 199.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 490,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 327,084 shares during the last quarter. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

Insider Activity at FS Credit Opportunities

In other news, Director Barbara J. Fouss acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,130 shares in the company, valued at $173,632. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FS Credit Opportunities Trading Up 0.3 %

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

FS Credit Opportunities stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.25%.

FS Credit Opportunities Profile

(Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.