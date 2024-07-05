SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,570,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,192,724,000 after purchasing an additional 33,187 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 47,016.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,039,000 after buying an additional 1,502,655 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,476,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,171,000 after buying an additional 22,417 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $485,301,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,486,000 after buying an additional 12,187 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

MDY opened at $532.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $538.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $526.62. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $558.34.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

