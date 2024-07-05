SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 7,569 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $771,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $95.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.00. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $70.45 and a 12-month high of $96.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

