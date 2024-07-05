SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 56.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of VDC opened at $202.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $172.75 and a 1-year high of $209.70.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

