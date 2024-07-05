SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 248.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,712 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,999 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AHL Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 192.1% in the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 58,301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 204.3% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $68.24 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $69.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.71.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

