SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $137,000 Holdings in Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Free Report) by 80.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Armata Pharmaceuticals worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Armata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
ARMP opened at $2.53 on Friday. Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $5.26.
Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.
