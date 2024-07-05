SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $137,000 Holdings in Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Free Report) by 80.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Armata Pharmaceuticals worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ARMP opened at $2.53 on Friday. Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $5.26.

Get Armata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARMP

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.