SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $225,000 Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,532 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Exelon by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,146,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,547 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $382,015,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,711,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,639,000 after acquiring an additional 274,967 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,853,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,145,000 after buying an additional 109,263 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Exelon by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,096,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,177,000 after buying an additional 328,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.91.

Exelon Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $34.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $43.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.20.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.