SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $242,000 Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,595,266,000 after buying an additional 3,322,673 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,771,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,561,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,571,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALL. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.88.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL stock opened at $159.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.47. The stock has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.