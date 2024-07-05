SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $153,000 in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Price Performance

RA opened at $12.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.81. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $17.29.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Announces Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.118 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,609.09%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

