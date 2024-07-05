SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $216,000 in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 761,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,418,000 after acquiring an additional 47,789 shares in the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 160,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.
Centrus Energy Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Centrus Energy stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $662.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.33. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $61.35.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Centrus Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.
Centrus Energy Profile
Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.
