SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $216,000 in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 761,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,418,000 after acquiring an additional 47,789 shares in the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 160,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Centrus Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Centrus Energy stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $662.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.33. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $61.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Centrus Energy ( NYSE:LEU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $43.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.70 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 23.94% and a return on equity of 2,962.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Centrus Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.