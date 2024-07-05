SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $232,000 in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $296.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.63.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE:STZ opened at $250.37 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.50 and a 1 year high of $274.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 43.07%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

